https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/01/16/france-says-us-action-against-greenland-could-endanger-eu-trade-ft-reports

France says US action against Greenland could endanger EU trade, FT reports

Secondo la Francia, l&#39;azione degli Stati Uniti contro la Groenlandia potrebbe mettere a repentaglio il commercio dell&#39;Unione europea.

Reuters
16.1.2026
French Minister for Economy, Finance, and Industrial, Energy and Digital Sovereignty Roland Lescure arrives to deliver a statement before a meeting on the 2026 budget bill (PLF 2026) with parliamentary groups representatives at the Bercy Economy and Financ (Reuters)

Jan 16 (Reuters) - France’s Finance Minister Roland Lescure has warned U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent that any move to seize Greenland would amount to a “crossed line” endangering Europe’s economic relationship with Washington, the Financial Times reported on Friday. 

“Greenland is a sovereign part of a sovereign country that is part of the EU. That shouldn’t be messed around [with],”, Lescure told FT. 

When asked whether the EU should retaliate with economic sanctions if U.S. President Donald Trump were to invade Greenland, Lescure told FT “I’m not going there. I mean, obviously, if that happened we would be in a totally new world for sure, and we would have to adapt accordingly.”

(Reporting by Chandni Shah in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

