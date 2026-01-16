France says US action against Greenland could endanger EU trade, FT reports

Jan 16 (Reuters) - France’s Finance Minister Roland Lescure has warned U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent that any move to seize Greenland would amount to a “crossed line” endangering Europe’s economic relationship with Washington, the Financial Times reported on Friday.

“Greenland is a sovereign part of a sovereign country that is part of the EU. That shouldn’t be messed around [with],”, Lescure told FT.

When asked whether the EU should retaliate with economic sanctions if U.S. President Donald Trump were to invade Greenland, Lescure told FT “I’m not going there. I mean, obviously, if that happened we would be in a totally new world for sure, and we would have to adapt accordingly.”

(Reporting by Chandni Shah in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)