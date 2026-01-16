Lebanon detains Syrian who helped funnel funds to pro-Assad fighters, sources say

BEIRUT, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Lebanon has arrested a Syrian national who was helping senior associates of ousted president Bashar al-Assad finance fighters as part of a plot to destabilise Syria’s new ruling order, four sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.

Ahmad Dunya was detained earlier this week, according to two Lebanese security sources and two of his former associates. The Lebanese security sources did not say what charges were linked to his arrest or if he would be extradited to Syria.

Reuters could not immediately reach Dunya or his legal counsel for comment.

His arrest came nearly a month after top Syrian security officials asked Lebanon to track down and hand over more than 200 officers who fled there after Assad was overthrown by rebel forces in December 2024 following 14 years of civil war.

That request followed a Reuters investigation that detailed rival plots being pursued by former Assad cohorts to finance potential Alawite militant groups in Lebanon and along the Syrian coast through financial intermediaries.

Dunya was one of those intermediaries and funnelled money from Rami Makhlouf, Assad’s billionaire cousin who now lives along with the ex-Syrian dictator in exile in Moscow, to prospective fighters in Lebanon and Syria, Reuters found.

A former associate of Dunya’s and a Syrian figure close to Makhlouf both confirmed that Dunya was a key financial conduit for his funds and was detained in Lebanon. The two sources said he managed extensive financial records, including payroll tables and financial receipts.

In recent months, Dunya had been skimming off the top of Makhlouf’s transfers, according to the two Syrian sources.

The Reuters investigation found that Makhlouf had spent at least $6 million on salaries and equipment for prospective fighters. Some of the financial records uncovered claimed that Makhlouf spent $976,705 in May, and that one group of 5,000 fighters received $150,000 in August.

A Lebanese security source said there were likely dozens of other financial handlers like Dunya still operating in Lebanon on behalf of Assad’s former associates.

(Reporting by Feras Dalatey in Damascus and Maya Gebeily in Beirut; editing by Mark Heinrich)