https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/01/16/munich-security-conference-scraps-invitation-to-iranian-minister

Munich Security Conference scraps invitation to Iranian minister

La Conferenza sulla sicurezza di Monaco elimina l&#39;invito al ministro iraniano

Reuters
16.1.2026
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi adjusts glasses during a press conference following talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow, Russia, December 17, 2025. REUTERS/Ramil Sitdikov/Pool/File Photo (Reuters)

BERLIN, Jan 16 (Reuters) - The Munich Security Conference, one of the world’s top security forums, said on Friday it was withdrawing an invitation to Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi after the Tehran government’s crackdown on protests across Iran this week.

“Several weeks ago, invitations were extended to individual government representatives from Iran. In light of current events, the Munich Security Conference will not be maintaining these invitations,” it said in an emailed statement.

This year’s gathering of security experts and policymakers takes place on February 13-15. The organisers said they aimed to invite participants who could provide significant policy insights, but always considered political developments before finalising the list.

The Berlin foreign ministry said Germany was against inviting Iranian officials given the events in Iran, where thousands have been reported killed in a crackdown on demonstrations against clerical rule.

(Reporting by Andreas Rinke, writing by James Mackenzie)

Scrivici per correzioni o suggerimenti: posta@internazionale.it

Da non perdere

Dear Daddy Una battuta di troppo Claudio Rossi Marcelli
Stati Uniti La violenza come strategia di governo Elizabeth Bruenig
Cultura Con Wikipedia non si diventa miliardari Amy Chozick
Abbonati a Internazionale per leggere l’articolo.
Gli abbonati hanno accesso a tutti gli articoli, i video e i reportage pubblicati sul sito.
Abbonati