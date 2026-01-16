https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/01/16/south-korea-ex-president-yoon-found-guilty-of-obstruction-over-martial-law-bid

South Korea ex-president Yoon found guilty of obstruction over martial law bid

Reuters
16.1.2026
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol answers a reporter’s question during a press conference at the Presidential Office in Seoul, South Korea, November 7, 2024. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/Pool/File Photo (Reuters)

SEOUL, Jan 16 (Reuters) - A South Korean court on Friday found former president Yoon Suk Yeol guilty of obstructing authorities from executing an arrest warrant related to his marial law declaration in December 2024, live broadcast of the ruling showed.

He was also found guility of charges that include fabricating official documents and failing to comply with legal process required for martial law.

The rulings are the first related to the criminal charges Yoon faces over his botched martial law declaration.

(Reporting by Heejin Kim, Jack KimEditing by Ed Davies)

