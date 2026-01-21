Davos participants react to Trump’s Greenland speech

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 21 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump ruled out the use of force in his bid to control Greenland on Wednesday but said in a speech in Davos that no other country can secure the autonomous Danish territory.

Here are comments from some of the people who listened to the speech at the World Economic Forum.

GAVIN NEWSOM, GOVERNOR OF CALIFORNIA

“It was a very insignificant speech.”

“He wanted Greenland last week. He wanted Greenland two weeks ago, and he said we should negotiate. And the European Union said, ‘We are happy to negotiate, and we never kicked you out. You kind of walked out. You can still put your bases there.’”

“This thing has unnerved many people, as seen from the stock market reaction.”

“I’m worried about NATO. I’m worried about truth and trust.”

CONRADIN CRAMER, HEAD OF THE CANTONAL GOVERNMENT OF THE CITY OF BASEL, SWITZERLAND

“We live in such crazy times that it is kind of a relief to hear that.”

“If the president of the leading NATO country has to say he will not use force against another NATO country, and the world is relieved about that, that shows how crazy things are going now.”

PHILIP GORDON, BROOKINGS EXPERT AND FORMER ASSISTANT TO THE US PRESIDENT DURING THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION

Gordon said the big takeaway was Trump ruling out use of force on Greenland: “There was a big sigh of relief in the room over that.”

However, he said the overall world view outlined by Trump in the speech would be deeply troubling to other nations: “We are entering a new world where middle powers have to figure out how to survive in a world where they can no longer count on U.S. protection.”

AL GORE, FORMER US VICE PRESIDENT

“To try and take a wrecking ball to these alliances the way he took a wrecking ball to the East Wing is literally insane.”

Asked if Trump’s actions were making NATO more secure, he said: “Of course not - it’s ridiculous.”

ALASTAIR CAMPBELL, BRITISH POLITICAL STRATEGIST

Asked what he saw as the main takeaway of the speech, Campbell said, “How embarrassing it all was.”

(Reporting by Mark John, Ariane Luthi, Dave Graham in DAVOS, Switzerland; Editing by Joe Bavier)