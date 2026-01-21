Peru president says backlash over Chinese businessman meetings aims to derail elections

By Marco Aquino

LIMA, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Peruvian President Jose Jeri told lawmakers on Wednesday that calls for his removal over undisclosed meetings with a Chinese businessman are an attempt to destabilize his government and disrupt upcoming elections.

Jeri, who took office in October after the expulsion of former President Dina Boluarte, addressed a congressional oversight committee that is investigating him for meetings with businessman Zhihua Yang on December 26 and January 6.

“There is an intention, which investigations will surely determine who is behind it, to cause harm beyond just the person, to generate instability and to alter an ongoing electoral process,” the president told the committee, emphasizing the need for transparency and responsibility in clarifying matters of public interest.

Jeri’s failure to publicly disclose the meetings as part of his official agenda sparked criticism over a lack of transparency and potential corruption.

Opposition legislators are trying to advance motions to impeach or censure Jeri, 39, who is carrying out the current government’s term until July. The meetings are also being investigated by the public prosecutor’s office.

In his defense before Congress, Jeri apologized for his off-agenda meetings with the Chinese businessman, stating that they discussed the upcoming celebration of an anniversary of Peruvian-Chinese ties. He admitted his mistake in holding the meeting in a “hidden” manner and denied receiving any “irregular” requests.

Regarding the second meeting at one of the businessman’s stores selling household goods and food, Jeri said he went to buy “various products, candies, and things like paintings, normal occurrences that have been deliberately distorted.”

Peru, which has had a revolving door of seven presidents since 2018 due to resignations or dismissals, is scheduled to hold elections on April 12 to choose a new president, 60 senators and 130 deputies.

(Reporting by Marco Aquino; writing by Brendan O’Boyle; Editing by Alistair Bell)