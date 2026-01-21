Trump chides Carney at Davos, says Canada should be ‘grateful’

By Steve Holland and Bhargav Acharya

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 21 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump chided Mark Carney in a speech in Davos on Wednesday after the Canadian prime minister delivered a rousing address on a “rupture” in the international rules-based order.

In a wide-ranging speech at the World Economic Forum annual meeting in Switzerland, Trump touched on everything from his aim to acquire Greenland to his plans for Venezuela and the next chairman of the Federal Reserve.

But he reserved strong words for Carney, who received a standing ovation for his remarks at the forum on Tuesday.

“They should be grateful to us, Canada. Canada lives because of the United States. Remember that, Mark, the next time you make your statements,” Trump said.

In his special address, Carney expressed Canada’s desire to forge new alliances with like-minded countries as he navigates a tricky relationship with the Trump administration in Washington.

“We are in the midst of a rupture, not a transition,” Carney said, pointing to how “great powers” were using economic integration as weapons and tariffs as leverage. He did not directly name Trump or the United States.

“We know the old order is not coming back. We shouldn’t mourn it. Nostalgia is not a strategy,” he said.

Trump has previously threatened to annex Canada, and on Tuesday shared an AI image of a map showing Canada and Greenland as part of the United States.

Carney’s office declined to comment on Trump’s speech.

(Reporting by Steve Holland in Davos and Bhargav Acharya in Toronto, additional reporting by David Ljunggren in Ottawa; editing by Rod Nickel)