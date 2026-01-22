French navy intercepts sanctioned Russian tanker in Mediterranean, Macron says

PARIS, Jan 22 (Reuters) - The French navy intercepted a sanctioned Russian tanker in the Mediterranean on Thursday, French President Emmanuel Macron said on X.

“This operation was carried out … with the support of several of our allies. It was conducted in full compliance with the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea,” he said.

The vessel was subject to international sanctions and suspected of operating under a false flag, he said.

“The activities of the shadow fleet contribute to financing (Russia’s) war of aggression against Ukraine,” Macron added on X.

