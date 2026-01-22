https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/01/22/french-navy-intercepts-sanctioned-russian-tanker-in-mediterranean-macron-says

French navy intercepts sanctioned Russian tanker in Mediterranean, Macron says

La marina francese intercetta una petroliera russa sanzionata nel Mediterraneo, dice Macron

Reuters
22.1.2026
French President Emmanuel Macron, wearing sunglasses, speaks as he leads a meeting on New-Caledonia at the Elysee Palace in Paris on January 19, 2026. STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN/Pool via REUTERS (Reuters)

PARIS, Jan 22 (Reuters) - The French navy intercepted a sanctioned Russian tanker in the Mediterranean on Thursday, French President Emmanuel Macron said on X.

“This operation was carried out … with the support of several of our allies. It was conducted in full compliance with the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea,” he said.

The vessel was subject to international sanctions and suspected of operating under a false flag, he said.

“The activities of the shadow fleet contribute to financing (Russia’s) war of aggression against Ukraine,” Macron added on X.

(Reporting by Inti Landauro, Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Ros Russell)

