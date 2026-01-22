Putin says who owns Greenland is of no concern to Russia, says it might be worth $1 billion

By Andrew Osborn

MOSCOW, Jan 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Greenland’s ownership was not Russia’s concern and that the United States and Denmark - whose historical treatment of the island he criticised - should sort the matter out between themselves.

Moscow has watched with glee as U.S. President Donald Trump’s drive to acquire Greenland has widened Washington’s split with Europe, even though his moves could have ramifications for Russia, which already has a strong Arctic presence.

Speaking in Davos, Trump on Wednesday stepped back from threats to impose tariffs as leverage to seize Greenland and ruled out the use of force. He suggested progress towards a deal to end a dispute over the semi-autonomous Danish territory that risked the deepest rupture in transatlantic relations in decades.

Putin, addressing the matter for the first time in public, signalled that Russia would not object to Trump’s push to control Greenland, which he speculated may be worth nearly $1 billion.

“What happens in Greenland is of no concern to us whatsoever,” Putin told a meeting of Russia’s Security Council.

“Incidentally, Denmark has always treated Greenland as a colony and has been quite harsh, if not cruel, towards it. But that is a different matter altogether, and hardly anyone is interested in it now,” Putin added.

ONE BILLION DOLLAR PRICE TAG?

Denmark’s financial and military support for Ukraine has angered Russia, which is fighting to take full control of four Ukrainian regions it claimed as its own in 2022.

Russia’s foreign ministry has bridled at Trump’s suggestion that Moscow has ambitions on Greenland too, but has been careful not to criticise Trump - who is trying to broker a deal to end the war in Ukraine - and has hinted it has some sympathy for his claim.

Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday that the giant resource-rich island, which already has a U.S. military presence, was not “a natural part” of Denmark.

Putin recalled that Russia in 1867 sold Alaska to the United States for $7.2 million, and that Denmark in 1917 sold the Virgin Islands to Washington, setting precedents for such land transactions.

Using the Alaska price - adjusted for inflation and accounting for the larger size of Greenland and changes in gold prices, Putin said buying Greenland from Denmark could cost around $1 billion, which he said he thought Washington could afford.

“I think they will sort it out between themselves,” said Putin.

(Reporting by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Sharon Singleton Editing by Sharon Singleton)