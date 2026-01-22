Russia-China cooperation in Arctic is a concern for NATO, top general says

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Increased cooperation between China and Russia is a source of concern for NATO, the top commander of the trans-Atlantic alliance Alexus Grynkewich said on Thursday.

“We’ve seen that over the last several years, it’s been both in the maritime domain with increased joint patrols as well as in the air domain with long range bomber patrols being conducted jointly”, Alexus Grynkewich, a U.S. Air Force general serving as NATO’s Supreme Allied Commander Europe, told journalists.

“We’re constantly trying to enhance our posture and think of ways that nations can enhance our posture and the Arctic”.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday abruptly stepped back from threats to impose tariffs as leverage to seize Greenland, ruled out the use of force, and said a deal was in sight to end a dispute over the Danish territory.

NATO is waiting for direction on a possible agreement over the territory, Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone said.

