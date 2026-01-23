China’s Xi lauds ‘shared future’ with Vietnam after To Lam’s re-election

BEIJING, Jan 23 (Reuters) - China’s President Xi Jinping congratulated Vietnam’s To Lam on his re-election as the ruling Communist Party’s general secretary, praising Vietnam’s achievements and describing the two nations as a “community with a shared future.”

In a congratulatory message sent on Friday, Xi said Vietnam had achieved “remarkable results” in socialist construction and reform while enhancing its international standing and influence, Chinese state news agency Xinhua reported.

Vietnam and China are among a handful of communist-ruled states in the world. Though the two neighbours have a long history of mistrust and territorial disputes, including over islands and waters in the South China Sea, their Communist parties remain officially close.

“China and Vietnam are friendly socialist neighbours and a community with a shared future of strategic significance,” Xi said, adding that he highly values relations between the two countries and parties.

Xi expressed willingness to work with Lam to “strengthen strategic communication, carry forward traditional friendship, and firmly advance the socialist cause,” while contributing to regional and global peace and stability, Xinhua reported.

Lam was re-elected on Friday to Vietnam’s most powerful job for the next five years after a unanimous vote by the party’s central committee.

Xi went to Vietnam last April when both countries were hit by U.S. tariffs, calling for stronger ties on trade and supply chains.

China is Vietnam’s largest trading partner and a key source of materials and equipment for the Southeast Asian country’s manufacturing industries.

(Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Philippa Fletcher)