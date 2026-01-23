Supporters gather as South African politician Malema awaits sentence in firearm case

EAST LONDON, South Africa, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Thousands of supporters of South African opposition politician Julius Malema gathered outside a court on Friday as the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) party leader awaited his sentence for firing a rifle in the air at a rally in 2018.

Malema was convicted in October of charges including unlawful possession of a firearm, discharging a weapon in a public place and reckless endangerment of people or property.

He had pleaded not guilty, arguing the gun was a toy.

Malema faces a possible prison sentence of 15 years. However, the sentence could also be more lenient, like a suspended sentence or community service, if the court thinks there are mitigating factors.

One of South Africa’s most prominent politicians, Malema commands a strong following among the youth and those who argue governments have not done enough to address racial inequalities in the three decades after the end of white minority rule.

EFF supporters outside the East London Magistrate’s Court held aloft placards reading “We stand with Julius Malema” and “Hands off CiC (Commander-in-Chief) Julius Malema.”

Many wore party regalia including the EFF’s trademark red berets.

It was not immediately clear whether Malema would be told his sentence on Friday during what is termed a pre-sentencing hearing or the sentencing would be deferred to a later date, but EFF officials said his followers wanted to turn out in numbers to support Malema in case.

The far-left EFF is the fourth biggest party in South Africa’s parliament with roughly 10% of seats in the lower house.

It advocates nationalising mines and seizing land from white farmers, which critics fear would threaten Africa’s most industrialised economy.

