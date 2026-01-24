Trump says US VP headed to Azerbaijan, Armenia next month

By Jasper Ward

WASHINGTON, Jan 23 (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President JD Vance will travel to Azerbaijan and Armenia next month, President Donald Trump said on Friday, months after the two countries signed a peace agreement in Washington.

Trump said Vance will travel to the countries to “advance the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity,” a peace agreement he struck between the two countries in August.

“We will strengthen our strategic partnership with Azerbaijan, a beautiful Agreement for Peaceful Nuclear Cooperation with Armenia, Deals for our Great Semiconductor Makers, and the sale of Made in the U.S.A. Defense Equipment, such as body armor and boats, and more, to Azerbaijan,” he wrote on social media platform Truth Social.

The August deal followed nearly four decades of war between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the mountainous region of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Under the agreement, the countries relinquished all claims to each other’s territory and are required to refrain from using force against one another and pledge to respect international law.

Trump on Friday thanked the leaders of the two countries for upholding the agreement, saying there was now “Prosperity and Peace.”

Earlier this week, Armenia announced it will integrate its energy systems with Azerbaijan to facilitate the import and export of electricity as part of a U.S.-backed project.

