Spain expels Nicaraguan ambassador in diplomatic tit-for-tat

MADRID, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Spain has ordered the expulsion of Nicaragua’s ambassador and another Nicaraguan diplomat, the Foreign Ministry said on Monday, a day after Nicaragua expelled Spain’s ambassador and his deputy from Managua.

Relations between the two countries have been strained for years over Madrid’s recurring criticism of President Daniel Ortega’s crackdown on opposition figures, civil society and independent media, as well as its backing for European Union sanctions tied to human rights and democratic backsliding.

The ministry said the move was strictly reciprocal and described Managua’s decision to expel the Spanish diplomats as unjust.

“Spain will continue working to maintain the best possible relations with the brotherly people of Nicaragua,” it added.

The spat follows earlier diplomatic frictions, including Spain recalling its ambassador to Nicaragua for consultations in 2021. Relations were later reset with new ambassadorial appointments in 2023.

The Spanish envoy in Managua, Sergio Farre, had been appointed to the posting only in December, according to the official state gazette. The Nicaraguan government has yet to provide an official explanation for the expulsions.

(Reporting by David Latona; Editing by Andrei Khalip)