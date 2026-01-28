The Netherlands must do more to mitigate effects of climate change on Bonaire - court

THE HAGUE, Jan 28 (Reuters) - A Dutch district court on Wednesday ruled that the state must set binding greenhouse gas emissions targets to reach net zero by 2050 to protect the Dutch-Caribbean island of Bonaire.

Legal experts say the case, brought by environmental organisation Greenpeace on behalf of residents of the Dutch-Caribbean, is one of the first to test the obligations set in a landmark 2024 European climate ruling and last year’s World Court opinion on a national level.

