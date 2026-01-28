https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/01/28/the-netherlands-must-do-more-to-mitigate-effects-of-climate-change-on-bonaire-court

The Netherlands must do more to mitigate effects of climate change on Bonaire - court

I Paesi Bassi devono fare di più per mitigare gli effetti del cambiamento climatico su Bonaire - tribunale

Reuters
28.1.2026
A participant holds a dog with a placard during a protest march to call for action against climate change, in The Hague, Netherlands September 27, 2019. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY (Reuters)

THE HAGUE, Jan 28 (Reuters) - A Dutch district court on Wednesday ruled that the state must set binding greenhouse gas emissions targets to reach net zero by 2050 to protect the Dutch-Caribbean island of Bonaire.

Legal experts say the case, brought by environmental organisation Greenpeace on behalf of residents of the Dutch-Caribbean, is one of the first to test the obligations set in a landmark 2024 European climate ruling and last year’s World Court opinion on a national level. 

(Reporting by Stephanie van den Berg; Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten)

