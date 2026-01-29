https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/01/29/eu-ministers-approve-new-iran-sanctions-in-response-to-crackdown

EU ministers approve new Iran sanctions in response to crackdown

I ministri dell’Unione europea approvano nuove sanzioni all’Iran in risposta al giro di vite

Reuters
29.1.2026
European Union and Iran flags are seen in this illustration taken June 18, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo (Reuters)

BRUSSELS, Jan 29 (Reuters) - European Union foreign ministers adopted new Iran sanctions on Thursday targeting individuals and entities involved in a violent crackdown on protesters and the country’s support to Russia.

The ministers are also expected to reach a political agreement to include Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on the bloc’s list of terrorist organisations, putting the group in a category similar to the Islamic State and al Qaeda and marking a symbolic shift in Europe’s approach to Iran’s leadership.

(Reporting by Lili Bayer, editing by Inti Landauro)

