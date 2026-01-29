EU ministers approve new Iran sanctions in response to crackdown

BRUSSELS, Jan 29 (Reuters) - European Union foreign ministers adopted new Iran sanctions on Thursday targeting individuals and entities involved in a violent crackdown on protesters and the country’s support to Russia.

The ministers are also expected to reach a political agreement to include Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on the bloc’s list of terrorist organisations, putting the group in a category similar to the Islamic State and al Qaeda and marking a symbolic shift in Europe’s approach to Iran’s leadership.

