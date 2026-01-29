https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/01/29/iran-s-army-receives-batch-of-1-000-drones-tasnim-reports

Iran’s army receives batch of 1,000 drones, Tasnim reports

L’esercito iraniano riceve un lotto di 1.000 droni, riferisce Tasnim

29.1.2026

Jan 29 (Reuters) - A batch of 1,000 drones was received by the various branches of the Iranian army, semi-official Tasnim news agency reported on Thursday, amid growing tensions, with the U.S. President Donald Trump warning of an attack if Tehran refuses a nuclear deal.

“In accordance with the threats ahead, the army maintains and enhances its strategic advantages for rapid combat and imposing a crushing response against any aggressor,” the army’s Commander-in-Chief Amir Hatami said.

(Reporting by Dubai Newsroom)

