Mexico’s Sheinbaum says she had productive call with Trump on trade

MEXICO CITY, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said on Thursday she had a “productive and cordial” conversation with her U.S. counterpart Donald Trump.

“We continue to make progress on trade issues and the bilateral relationship. We agreed that both teams will continue working together,” Sheinbaum said in a post on X.

Sheinbaum spoke with Trump a day after her economy chief Marcelo Ebrard met with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer in Washington and agreed to begin formal discussions on possible reforms to the United States-Mexico-Canada trade agreement, known as the USMCA.

Under the trilateral trade deal, that took effect in 2020, the U.S., Mexico and Canada must launch a joint review of the trade pact by July 1, its sixth anniversary, to confirm their intention to renew it for a 16-year period or make modifications.

The USMCA has shielded Mexico from the bulk of President Trump’s tariffs, as goods that comply with its rules of origin can enter the U.S. duty-free.

