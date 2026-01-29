Olympics-IOC voices concern for Iranian athletes amid unrest

Jan 29 (Reuters) - The International Olympic Committee on Thursday expressed concern for the welfare of Iranian athletes amid the country’s escalating unrest, saying it remains in contact with Iran’s Olympic community.

Plainclothes Iranian security forces have rounded up thousands of people in a campaign of mass arrests and intimidation to deter further protests after crushing the bloodiest unrest since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, sources told Reuters.

Modest protests that began last month in Tehran’s Grand Bazaar over economic hardship unleashed long-suppressed wider grievances and swiftly escalated into the gravest existential threat to Iran’s Shi’ite theocracy in nearly five decades, with protesters commonly calling for ruling clerics to step down.

Authorities cut internet access and stifled the unrest with overwhelming force that killed thousands, according to rights groups. Tehran blames “armed terrorists” linked to Israel and the United States for the violence.

The latest death toll compiled by the U.S.-based HRANA rights group stands at 6,373. Arrests stand at 42,486, according to HRANA.

The IOC told Reuters in a statement, which was supported by the Association of Summer Olympic International Federations and the Winter Olympic Federations, about its concerns for the situation facing Iranian athletes.

“At this moment in time, we are particularly concerned about the situation of Iranian athletes impacted by the events unfolding in their country - as we are with all athletes who face conflict and tragedies elsewhere in the world,” the IOC said.

“Unfortunately, these situations are more regularly brought to our attention due to the increasingly divided world in which we live.

“We have to be realistic about the IOC’s ability to directly influence global and national affairs. At the same time, we will continue to work with our Olympic stakeholders to help where we can, often through quiet sport diplomacy.”

Iran International, a Persian-language satellite television channel and multilingual digital news operation based in London, reported last week that a 19-year-old wrestler, Shahab Fallahpour, was killed by security forces during demonstrations in the southwestern city of Andimeshk.

United World Wrestling said it had also been alerted to concerns over the safety of several Iranian wrestlers.

“United World Wrestling has received multiple communications regarding the situation of four Iranian wrestlers…,” the international governing body for the sport said.

“As a sporting organisation, UWW is not in a position to directly influence global or national affairs.

“However, we are particularly concerned about the situation of Iranian athletes impacted by the events unfolding in their country, as we are with all athletes worldwide who are affected by conflict and tragedy.

“UWW is seeking further reliable information and reiterates its commitment to the protection of athletes and respect for fundamental sporting values.”

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Writing by Pearl Josephine Nazare in Bengaluru;)