Drone strikes in Ethiopia’s Tigray region kill one, injure another

Jan 31 (Reuters) - One person was killed and another injured in drone strikes in Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region on Saturday, a senior Tigrayan official and a humanitarian worker said, in another sign of renewed conflict between regional and national forces.

Ethiopia’s national army fought fighters from the Tigray People’s Liberation Front for two years until late 2022, in a war researchers say killed hundreds of thousands through direct violence, the collapse of healthcare and famine.

Fighting broke out between regional and national forces in the disputed territory of western Tigray earlier this week, according to diplomatic and government sources.

The senior Tigrayan official said the drone strikes hit two Isuzu trucks near Enticho and Gendebta, two places in Tigray about 20 kilometres apart. A humanitarian worker confirmed the strikes had happened. Both asked not to be named.

The Tigrayan official said the Ethiopian National Defence Force launched the strikes but did not provide evidence.

A spokesperson for the ENDF did not respond to a request for comment.

It was not immediately clear what the trucks were carrying.

TPLF-affiliated news outlet Dimtsi Weyane posted pictures on Facebook which it said showed the trucks damaged in the strikes. It said the trucks were transporting food and cooking items.

Pro-government activists posting on social media said the trucks were carrying weapons.

Earlier this week national carrier Ethiopian Airlines cancelled flights to Tigray, where residents rushed to try to withdraw cash from banks.

The Tigray war ended with a peace pact in November 2022, but disagreements have continued over a range of issues, including contested territories in western Tigray and the delayed disarmament of Tigray forces.

(Reporting by Giulia Paravicini and Nairobi newsroom; Writing by Isaac Anyaogu; Editing by Alexander Winning and Hugh Lawson)