https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/02/03/uk-police-confirm-investigation-into-mandelson-over-epstein-leaks

UK police confirm investigation into Mandelson over Epstein leaks

La polizia britannica conferma l’indagine su Mandelson per la fuga di notizie su Epstein

Reuters
3.2.2026
British Ambassador to the United States Peter Mandelson walks on the day British Prime Minister Keir Starmer holds an emergency Cobra meeting to discuss Israel-Iran conflict, in London, Britain, June 18, 2025. REUTERS/Jaimi Joy/File Photo/File Photo (Reuters)

LONDON, Feb 3 (Reuters) - British police said on Tuesday they have launched an investigation into Peter Mandelson, Britain’s former ambassador to the U.S., over alleged misconduct in public office following the release of millions of documents related to Jeffrey Epstein.

“I can confirm that the Metropolitan Police has now launched an investigation into a 72-year-old man, a former government minister, for misconduct in public office offences,” commander Ella Marriott said in a statement.

(Reporting by Catarina Demony; Editing by Chris Reese)

Scrivici per correzioni o suggerimenti: posta@internazionale.it

Da non perdere

Economia L’intelligenza artificiale sta rivoluzionando il porno
Stati Uniti L’inesorabile banalità dei potenti Charlie Warzel
Viaggi In treno nel passato Guillaume Balout
Abbonati a Internazionale per leggere l’articolo.
Gli abbonati hanno accesso a tutti gli articoli, i video e i reportage pubblicati sul sito.
Abbonati