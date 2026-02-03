UK police confirm investigation into Mandelson over Epstein leaks

LONDON, Feb 3 (Reuters) - British police said on Tuesday they have launched an investigation into Peter Mandelson, Britain’s former ambassador to the U.S., over alleged misconduct in public office following the release of millions of documents related to Jeffrey Epstein.

“I can confirm that the Metropolitan Police has now launched an investigation into a 72-year-old man, a former government minister, for misconduct in public office offences,” commander Ella Marriott said in a statement.

(Reporting by Catarina Demony; Editing by Chris Reese)