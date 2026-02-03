https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/02/03/zelenskiy-ukraine-awaits-u-s-reaction-to-overnight-russian-attacks

Zelenskiy: Ukraine awaits U.S. reaction to overnight Russian attacks

Zelenskiy: l’Ucraina attende la reazione degli Stati Uniti agli attacchi russi della notte

3.2.2026
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy listens to U.S. President Donald Trump, after Trump said that Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed willingness to help Ukraine “succeed”, during a press conference at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club, in Palm Beach, Flo (Reuters)

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday that Ukraine was waiting for U.S. reaction to Russia’s overnight attack on his country’s cities that caused further damage to Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.

“We expect a response from the United States to the Russian strikes. It was America’s proposal to stop strikes on energy infrastructure during diplomat efforts and the cold winter period,” Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address.

Zelenskiy said Ukraine had been expected to make concessions, but it was also up to Russia to make concessions, mainly “to stop the aggression”.

White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt told reporters that President Donald Trump was unsurprised about Russia’s latest attack on Ukraine. 

(Reporting by Ron Popeski and Oleksandr Kozhukhar)

