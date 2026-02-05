A tumultuous two decades in Thailand’s politics

BANGKOK, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Thailand has seen two coups, multiple rounds of street protests and court rulings that have brought down five prime ministers in the past two decades, underlining the intractable power struggle between conservatives, reformists and populists in the Southeast Asian country.

Following are key moments that have shaped Thailand’s politics ahead of the February 8 election.

2005 - The ruling Thai Rak Thai Party of billionaire Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra wins an unprecedented second term on a wave of support for its populist policies including cheap healthcare, village loans and farm subsidies.

2006 - Allegations of Thaksin’s corruption, cronyism, nepotism and abuse of power take hold. His enemies orchestrate massive demonstrations against him, donning yellow shirts, the colour of the monarchy, and accusing him of disloyalty to the king. Thaksin denies wrongdoing.

The royalist military ousts Thaksin in September when he is in New York and he takes refuge in Britain.

2007 - A court dissolves Thaksin’s Thai Rak Thai. A post-coup election to restore democracy is won by a Shinawatra-backed reincarnation of Thai Rak Thai, People Power Party. Thaksin loyalist Samak Sundaravej becomes prime minister.

2008 - Thaksin returns to Thailand in February. In September, a court removes Samak for accepting payments for a cooking show he hosted. Parliament elects Somchai Wongsawat, Thaksin’s brother-in-law, as prime minister. Thaksin flees into self-imposed exile ahead of an October court ruling that sentences him to prison for a conflict of interest and abuse of power over a land deal involving his wife.

“Yellow Shirt” protesters calling for the removal of Somchai descend on Bangkok’s two airports, closing them for 10 days. Protesters disperse after the Constitutional Court dissolves the People’s Power Party for electoral fraud, removing Somchai as prime minister. The Democrat Party’s Abhisit Vejjajiva becomes prime minister.

2009 - A “Red Shirt” movement of Thaksin’s supporters holds weeks of rallies in Bangkok against the Democrat-led government, calling it unelected and illegitimate.

2010 - Red shirt protests resume. Military efforts to disperse the protests turn deadly on several occasions, with more than 90 people killed, mostly protesters, the worst political violence in two decades.

2011 - An election is won in a landslide by a new pro-Thaksin party, Pheu Thai. Yingluck Shinawatra, Thaksin’s popular but inexperienced younger sister, becomes prime minister.

2013 - Anti-government protesters choke the streets of Bangkok after Yingluck’s government introduces an amnesty bill that could have led to Thaksin’s return from exile. The bill fails but protests persist for months.

2014 - Yingluck steps down after a court finds her guilty of abuse of power. In May, the military calls a meeting between the government and protesters, during which army chief Prayuth Chan-ocha announces talks have failed and the military is taking power. Prayuth leads the country as a junta, with himself a prime minister.

2017 - Yingluck flees Thailand ahead of a verdict against her over her government’s rice subsidy scheme and jail term of five years. A military-drafted constitution is approved in a referendum.

2019 - Elections are held. Pheu Thai wins most seats but the army-backed Palang Pracharat party forms the government with Prayuth as prime minister.

2020 - A court dissolves the progressive opposition Future Forward Party for a campaign funding violation. Its billionaire founder Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit is banned from politics. Student-led protests begin and for the first time demand reform of the monarchy.

2023 - Future Forward’s successor, Move Forward, wins most votes in an election, closely followed by Pheu Thai, in a rout of military-backed parties. Move Forward forms an alliance with Pheu Thai but is blocked from forming a government by conservative lawmakers and senators hand-picked by the military.

Pheu Thai’s Srettha Thavisin, a real estate mogul, is elected prime minister in August and forms a government that includes pro-military parties. The same day Srettha is elected, Thaksin returns from 15 years of exile and begins his jail sentence in hospital.

2024 - Thaksin is released on parole in February after six months. In August, the Constitutional Court dissolves Move Forward over its campaign to amend a law protecting the monarchy from criticism. A week later, the same court sacks Srettha as premier for an ethics violation. Thaksin’s daughter Paetongtarn Shinawatra becomes premier at 37, Thailand’s youngest leader.

2025 - In August, the Constitutional Court sacks Paetongtarn for a violation of ethics. Bhumjaithai Party leader Anutin Charnvirakul becomes prime minister. A court rules Thaksin’s stint in hospital detention was unlawful and sends him to prison for a year.

In December, after less than 100 days in office and facing possible defeat in a confidence motion, Anutin dissolves parliament and an election is set for February 8, 2026.

