Cape Town mayor considers running for leader of key South African coalition partner

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said on Thursday that he was considering running for the leadership of the Democratic Alliance, the second-biggest party in South Africa’s coalition government.

Current DA leader John Steenhuisen announced on Wednesday that he would not seek re-election at a party leadership contest in April, prompting speculation about who will take over.

Political analysts consider Hill-Lewis, who has served as mayor of Cape Town since 2021, a favourite for the post.

“After John Steenhuisen’s announcement yesterday, I have been approached by many party members to stand for the position of Federal Leader,” Hill-Lewis wrote in a statement posted on X.

Hill-Lewis said he would only confirm whether he would run for the DA leadership later this month, in line with internal party rules on when public campaigning can start.

Whatever his decision, he said he would seek a second term as Cape Town mayor in local government elections expected to happen late this year.

The coalition government was formed in June 2024 after the biggest party, the African National Congress, lost its parliamentary majority for the first time since the end of white minority rule in 1994.

The DA has 22% of seats in the lower house of parliament and the ANC 41%.

