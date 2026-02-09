Kremlin says fuel situation in Cuba is critical, criticises U.S. blockade

MOSCOW, Feb 9 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Monday that the fuel situation in Cuba, which has set out a wide-ranging plan to protect essential services and ration fuel, was critical and that U.S. attempts to “suffocate” Cuba were causing many difficulties.

Cuba detailed its plans to weather the crisis on Friday as the communist-run government dug in its heels in defiance of a U.S. effort to cut off oil supply to the Caribbean island.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday that Russia was talking to Havana, a longtime partner, about how to solve the problems.

Peskov was answering a question about reported jet fuel shortages and whether that might affect Russian tourists wanting to leave Cuba.

(Reporting by Reuters, Writing by Felix LightEditing by Andrew Osborn)