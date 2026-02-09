Reaction to Hong Kong tycoon Jimmy Lai’s 20 year sentence in security trial

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai was sentenced on Monday to a total of 20 years in jail on three security charges comprising two counts of conspiracy to collude with foreign forces and one of publishing seditious materials.

This is the reaction to the sentence:

JODIE GINSBERG, CEO, COMMITTEE TO PROTECT JOURNALISM:

“The rule of law has been completely shattered in Hong Kong. Today’s egregious decision is the final nail in the coffin for freedom of the press in Hong Kong. The international community must step up its pressure to free Jimmy Lai if we want press freedom to be respected anywhere in the world.”

CHIU MEI-YING, 71, LAI SUPPORTER:

“My feelings are very unsettled. I hope he can receive a lighter sentence .. Of course, the impact on Hong Kong is huge. Look - there’s no news left in Hong Kong now. Even the only outlet, Apple Daily, was taken away. Now there’s no news to read. So I don’t follow the news anymore; I watch YouTube, and news on different online platforms instead.”

ELAINE PEARSON, ASIA DIRECTOR, HUMAN RIGHTS WATCH:

“The harsh 20-year sentence against 78-year-old Jimmy Lai is effectively a death sentence. A sentence of this magnitude is both cruel and profoundly unjust. Lai’s years of persecution show the Chinese government’s determination to crush independent journalism and silence anyone who dares to criticise the Communist Party.”

A FORMER APPLE DAILY REPORTER SURNAMED WONG:

“Now that “red lines” have formally become part of the judgments and sentences, the news industry - already severely weakened - will shrink even further. If the sentences are used to set the boundaries at the maximum level, it won’t just add insult to injury for press freedom; it will be an avalanche.”

(Reporting by Jessie Pang, James Pomfret and Farah Master; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and Michael Perry)