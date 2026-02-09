https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/02/09/rubio-to-lead-us-delegation-to-munich-security-conference-chairman-says

Rubio to lead US delegation to Munich Security Conference, chairman says

Rubio guiderà la delegazione statunitense alla Conferenza sulla sicurezza di Monaco, dice il presidente

Reuters
9.2.2026
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio attends U.S. Vice President JD Vance bilateral meeting with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni during Vance’s visit to the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan, Italy, February 6, 2026. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/ (Reuters)

BERLIN, Feb 9 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio will lead “a sizeable delegation” of U.S. officials to the Munich Security Conference this weekend, the head of the annual gathering of security experts and policymakers said on Monday.

More than 50 members of the U.S. Congress are also expected, alongside the governors of Michigan and California, former diplomat and conference chairman Wolfgang Ischinger told a news conference in Berlin.

“At the moment, transatlantic relations are, in my view, in a considerable crisis of trust and credibility,” he said. “That is why it is particularly gratifying that the American side is showing such strong interest in Munich.”

(Reporting by Sarah Marsh, Editing by Miranda Murray)

