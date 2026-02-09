Rubio to lead US delegation to Munich Security Conference, chairman says

BERLIN, Feb 9 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio will lead “a sizeable delegation” of U.S. officials to the Munich Security Conference this weekend, the head of the annual gathering of security experts and policymakers said on Monday.

More than 50 members of the U.S. Congress are also expected, alongside the governors of Michigan and California, former diplomat and conference chairman Wolfgang Ischinger told a news conference in Berlin.

“At the moment, transatlantic relations are, in my view, in a considerable crisis of trust and credibility,” he said. “That is why it is particularly gratifying that the American side is showing such strong interest in Munich.”

