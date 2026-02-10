Factbox-Main parties in Bangladesh election

DHAKA, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Bangladesh’s February 12 vote is a direct contest between two coalitions, with the lead parties competing for the largest share of seats.

Below are details about the opposing camps.

COALITION LED BY BANGLADESH NATIONALIST PARTY (BNP)

Opinion polls indicate the BNP-led alliance holds an edge in the upcoming election. The BNP is contesting 292 of the 300 seats, leaving the remaining constituencies to its coalition partners, which include more than half a dozen smaller parties.

The BNP is led by top prime ministerial contender Tarique Rahman, the 60-year-old son of former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia and former President Ziaur Rahman.

Its promises for the election include financial aid for poor families, a limit of 10 years for an individual to remain prime minister, boosting the economy by measures including foreign investments, and anti-corruption measures.

JAMAAT-E-ISLAMI’S 11-PARTY COALITION

The Islamist party, which had opposed Bangladesh’s 1971 independence from Pakistan, was banned for years under former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who was ousted in a youth-driven uprising in 2024.

Known for its anti-corruption image, Jamaat has been resurgent since Hasina’s fall and is expected to deliver its best electoral performance, even if it does not win enough seats to form the next government. One of its main allies is the National Citizen Party (NCP), led by youth activists who were instrumental in toppling Hasina.

Jamaat is contesting 224 seats, the NCP 30 seats, and the rest are divided among other coalition constituents.

Should the Jamaat alliance win, its chief, Shafiqur Rahman will likely become prime minister.

Jamaat, which believes in a society governed by Islamic principles, has said that it will focus on reviving the economy, building good relations with neighbours, and reducing the country’s heavy reliance on the export-focused garments industry by promoting other industries, such as leather goods.

