Malaysia’s top court restores conviction and jail sentence on former palm-oil agency chair, Bernama reports

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s top court on Tuesday reinstated a corruption conviction and six-year jail sentence imposed on a former chairman of the state palm-oil plantation body, national news agency Bernama reported.

In March 2024, an appeals court had overturned a guilty verdict against Mohamad Isa Abdul Samad on nine counts of bribery for illegally receiving about 3 million ringgit ($765,000) linked to the purchase of a hotel during his time as chair of the Federal Land Development Authority (Felda).

Mohamad Isa was the chair of Felda, the state palm-oil plantation agency, from 2011 to 2017. He has denied wrongdoing.

A three-member bench of the Federal Court on Tuesday allowed prosecutors’ appeal against the acquittal, finding the sentence imposed by a lower court was appropriate and in accordance with the law, Bernama reported.

“We need to reiterate that corruption is a heinous act that would destroy a nation,” Justice Nordin Hassan was quoted as saying.

Mohamad Isa’s lawyer did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Bernama reported the court ordered that Mohamad Isa begin serving his sentence on Tuesday.

Felda had been dogged by allegations of corruption and poor management for years, sending its losses and debts soaring over the past decade.

In 2017, Mohamad Isa was replaced as chairman of Felda and its then-listed unit FGV Holdings, one of the world’s largest palm-oil plantation operators, amid reports of suspicious transactions and deals at both entities.

FGV Holdings was taken private by Felda last year, with the state body saying it planned to restructure the company.

($1 = 3.9210 ringgit)

