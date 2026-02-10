Nigeria Senate backs real‑time election result transmission after outcry

By Camillus Eboh and Isaac Anyaogu

ABUJA, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s Senate on Tuesday reversed its earlier rejection of a proposal requiring real‑time electronic transmission of election results, bowing to pressure from labour unions, civil society and lawyers seeking to prevent electoral fraud and manipulation.

Lawmakers last week voted against mandating the immediate electronic uploading of results after counting — a measure long championed by pro‑reform groups as vital to reducing interference during the manual collation process.

The move sparked widespread condemnation and prompted activists and opposition leaders to stage a protest outside parliament on Monday, demanding the upper chamber align with the House of Representatives, which had approved the provision.

Nigeria’s elections have long been dogged by allegations of vote‑buying, violence and chaotic collation, with courts increasingly determining outcomes of contested races.

Despite the adoption of biometric voter verification and online result‑uploading tools in recent election cycles, Nigeria’s collation process remains largely manual and opaque, fuelling persistent allegations of manipulation.

Nigeria holds its next general election in February 2027, when President Bola Tinubu will seek a second and final term.

Reform advocates say real‑time electronic transmission would strengthen transparency and reduce disputes.

Some senators had argued that insecurity in parts of the country and limited internet coverage made the requirement impractical.

Civil society organisations rejected that position, accusing lawmakers of heightening uncertainty by refusing to mandate uploads. The Nigerian Bar Association said the initial vote “creates room for disputes” and erodes public confidence in the electoral system.

Over the weekend, the Nigeria Labour Congress warned it could call nationwide strikes or urge an election boycott unless the clause was restored.

“Failure to add electronic transmission in real time will lead to mass action before, during and after the election, or total boycott of the election,” NLC President Joe Ajaero said on Sunday.

Lawmakers have now agreed to set up a joint committee of both chambers to harmonise the amended electoral act before sending it to Tinubu for assent.

(Editing by Chijioke Ohuocha and William Maclean)