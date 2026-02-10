Walk for peace: Buddhist monks to end 2,300-mile journey in Washington

By Jasper Ward

WASHINGTON, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Draped in burnt-orange robes, two dozen Buddhist monks are due to finish a 2,300-mile “Walk for Peace” in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, a self-described spiritual journey across nine states that has been cheered on by crowds of thousands.

“I feel like in our country and in our world right now that you have to show your support for peace in every possible way you can,” said Bob Anderson, 74, of Gloucester County, Virginia, during a stop by the monks in Richmond on February 3. ”And so this is a great way to do so. That’s why I’m here.”

The monks began their walk in Texas more than three months ago, at times braving frigid winter temperatures, sometimes with bare feet, to raise “awareness of peace, loving kindness, and compassion across America and the world.”

The marchers continued on despite a powerful winter storm that spread a paralyzing mix of heavy snow, sleet and freezing rain from the Ohio Valley and mid-South to New England, compounded by bitter, Arctic cold gripping much of the U.S.

Accompanied by Aloka, a rescue dog, their journey comes amid growing tension in the United States, partly spurred by President Donald Trump’s tough immigration policy that has seen National Guard troops deployed in some U.S. cities, with both American citizens and immigrants killed by federal agents.

“We walk not to protest, but to awaken the peace that already lives within each of us,” said Bhikkhu Pannakara, spiritual leader of the Walk for Peace. “The Walk for Peace is a simple yet meaningful reminder that unity and kindness begin within each of us and can radiate outward to families, communities, and society as a whole.”

SUPPORT AND FLOWERS

The walk has garnered support from millions of people on social media, with many sharing messages of support for the monks. Supporters have braved snow and rain to meet and offer flowers to the monks as they passed through their cities.

During their stop in North Carolina, the state’s governor, Josh Stein, thanked the monks for bringing hope to millions with their message of peace, equality, justice and compassion.

“You are inspiring people at a time when so many are in need of inspiration,” Stein said.

The Walk for Peace has made stops in Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia. The monks are expected to meet with spiritual, city and other leaders when they arrive in Washington, where they will visit the National Cathedral and host a meditation retreat.

Although the walk has been positive, it has not been without obstacles. While walking through Dayton, Texas, a truck struck the monks’ escort vehicle, injuring several people, according to local media. Two monks sustained serious injuries and one of them had to have his leg amputated.

Despite the accident, the group continued to trek across the U.S. to honor not only their original message of peace but also their brothers.

(Reporting by Jasper Ward in Washington; editing by Michelle Nichols and Aurora Ellis)