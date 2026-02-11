Council of Europe strips former head of immunity over Epstein probe

COPENHAGEN, Feb 11 (Reuters) - The Council of Europe, the continent’s leading human rights watchdog, said on Wednesday it has agreed to lift the diplomatic immunity of its former Norwegian secretary general, allowing police to investigate his links to Jeffrey Epstein.

Norway’s white-collar crimes police have opened an investigation into Thorbjoern Jagland, former prime minister and foreign minister and ex-chair of the Nobel Peace Prize committee, on suspicion of aggravated corruption.

The decision to investigate Jagland, the Council of Europe’s Secretary General from 2009 to 2019, was based on information revealed by newly released files related to Epstein, the convicted U.S. sex offender who died while in prison in 2019.

Jagland’s lawyer, Anders Brosveet, said the decision to lift his immunity was as expected, and Jagland would cooperate with the investigation to clarify all matters.

“He takes this matter very seriously, but wishes to emphasize that he believes there are no circumstances that constitute criminal liability,” Brosveet said in a statement.

In order to conduct a police investigation, it was necessary to remove Jagland’s immunity, and Norway’s foreign ministry said it had asked the 46 nations of the Council of Europe’s Committee of Ministers to do so.

INVESTIGATING WHETHER GIFTS, TRAVEL, LOANS WERE RECEIVED

Jagland has not been charged with any crime but the investigation will seek to uncover whether gifts, travel and loans were received in connection with his position, the police have said.

“Jagland as elected Secretary General of the Council of Europe would have violated the special trust attached to his position, if he received bribes,” Norwegian police said in a February 8 letter asking the council to lift the immunity.

The release of a cache of new files in the U.S. has revealed a host of new Epstein connections with politicians, royals and the ultra-rich across Europe and the United States.

The files show among other things that Jagland and Epstein’s assistants made detailed plans in 2014 for Jagland, his wife, two children and his son’s girlfriend to visit Epstein at Palm Beach and the Caribbean island that he owned.

Jagland, then secretary general of the Council of Europe rights watchdog, has denied ever visiting Epstein’s private island.

In an email in 2014, he sought Epstein’s help in financing an apartment in Oslo.

Emails from 2018 showed Epstein asking Jagland to arrange for him to meet Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and saying he had insights to offer President Vladimir Putin. Jagland promised to bring it up with Lavrov’s assistant.

Norwegian police said on Monday they are also investigating two high-profile diplomats in another corruption probe linked to Epstein, while the country’s crown princess has repeatedly apologised over her friendship with the disgraced financier.

Norway’s parliamentary oversight committee unanimously agreed on Tuesday to appoint a rare external inquiry into foreign ministry links to Epstein.

(Reporting by Louise Rasmussen in Copenhagen, Johan Ahlander in Stockholm and Terje Solsvik in Oslo, Editing by William Maclean)