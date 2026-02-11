Exclusive-US firm in Gaza aid program, criticized by UN, in talks for new role

By Pesha Magid and Rami Ayyub

JERUSALEM, Feb 11 (Reuters) - A U.S. security firm that deployed armed veterans to guard Gaza aid sites is in talks with the Trump administration’s Board of Peace about its next role in the enclave, the company said on Wednesday, after previously facing U.N. criticism over deadly scenes at its distribution points.

UG Solutions made the disclosure, which has not been previously reported, after Reuters reported it was recruiting Arabic-speaking contractors with combat experience for work in undisclosed locations. A source with direct knowledge of the Board’s planning confirmed talks were under way with the firm.

The North Carolina-based firm, which provided security for the U.S.- and Israeli-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation last year, was shut down following a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in October.

It had faced criticism from the United Nations over the deaths of Palestinians trying to reach the firm’s aid sites in areas where Israel’s military was deployed and would open fire, killing hundreds. The Israeli military says its soldiers fired to address threats and quell crowds.

A UG Solutions spokesperson said on Wednesday that it had “provided information and proposals to the U.S.-led Board of Peace”, a body set up by President Donald Trump to help advance his plan to end the Gaza war.

“Our proposal was received positively, but until the Board of Peace clarifies what its priorities are for security, UG Solutions is planning internally for a range of possible ways to support efforts in Gaza,” the spokesperson said.

The source with direct knowledge of the Board’s planning said that talks with UG Solutions and several other groups have been under way for weeks but that nothing had been finalised.

Representatives for the Board did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

‘NOT WELCOME,’ PALESTINIAN AID COORDINATOR SAYS

Palestinians could regard any return of UG Solutions to the enclave as troubling because of the violence that took place during GHF distributions last year.

“The GHF and those who stand behind it have Palestinian blood on their hands; they are not welcome to return to Gaza,” said Amjad al-Shawa, head of the Palestinian NGOs Network, which liaises with U.N. and international humanitarian agencies.

The GHF did not respond to a request for comment sent to its press email. It consistently defended its approach to security during the months it operated in Gaza.

The UG Solutions spokesperson said its armed contractors only secured the aid sites and their immediate perimeter and had no control over actions by the Israeli military or Palestinian militant groups.

Humanitarian organisations and commercial entities “are seeking out UG solutions to assist in their operations” as they struggle with shipments being looted or otherwise diverted, the spokesperson said, suggesting a potential role for the group beyond work with the Board of Peace.

TRUMP PLAN FOR GAZA WOULD INCREASE AID

Trump’s plan for Gaza calls for a surge in humanitarian aid, for Israel to withdraw after Hamas lays down its arms, and for the territory to be rebuilt under the supervision of a Board of Peace led by the U.S. president.

The Board is holding a meeting in Washington next week that is expected to serve in part as a fundraiser. Those funds would help pay for a plan envisaged by Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, to rebuild Gaza in stages, beginning in Rafah in a southern area under Israeli military control.

Rafah is where the GHF stood up three of its four aid locations, the routes to which drew Palestinians desperate for food. The United Nations called the operations inherently dangerous and a violation of humanitarian principles that require aid distribution to be conducted safely.

The Israeli military has acknowledged that some Palestinians were hurt without saying how many. It says its soldiers changed procedures following the incidents.

‘GO-TO SECURITY FIRM’

When the GHF shut down, UG Solutions said it remained “the go-to security firm to help those focused on rebuilding and delivering aid” as envisaged in Trump’s plan.

The firm listed several jobs on its website, which Reuters reported on earlier on Wednesday. It disclosed its talks over Gaza in response to Reuters questions about the listings.

One of the jobs on the firm’s website, an International Humanitarian Security Officer, would involve “securing key infrastructure, facilitating humanitarian efforts, and ensuring stability in a dynamic environment”. Preferred credentials include proficiency with “small arms weapons”.

Another, targeting only female candidates, is for a Cultural Support Officer who would ensure “safe, effective, and culturally appropriate aid distribution”.

The spokesperson said those jobs were to prepare a team for potential contracts in Gaza and an expansion into Syria, where they are looking to provide services in the oil and gas sector.

(Reporting by Pesha Magid and Rami Ayyub in Jerusalem with additional reporting by Nidal al-Mughrabi in Gaza)