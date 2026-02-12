Israel indicts reservist, civilian over betting on military operations

By Steven Scheer

JERUSALEM, Feb 12 (Reuters) - An Israeli citizen and reserve soldier were indicted on suspicion they used classified information to place bets on military operations using the Polymarket website, authorities said on Thursday.

A statement by the Defence Ministry, Shin Bet internal security service and police after a joint operation said a number of suspects were recently arrested on suspicion of gambling on the website.

“This was allegedly based on classified information to which the reservists were exposed through their military duties,” the statement said. Lawyers for those charged were not immediately able to be reached.

The statement said that after it found sufficient evidence against a civilian and a reservist, the State Prosecutor’s Office decided to indict them for serious security offences, as well as on charges of bribery and obstruction of justice.

“The security establishment emphasises that engaging in such gambling activities based on confidential and classified information poses a real security risk to IDF (Israeli military) operations and to state security,” it said.

Israeli media said the case was likely linked to an investigation where an anonymous user bet that Israel would strike Iran on the Friday that it did so in June 2025.

The military said that “according to the investigation findings, no operational damage was caused in the current incident”. But it said there was a “severe ethical failure and a clear crossing of a red line, which are not consistent with the values of the IDF and what is expected of its service members.”

Criminal and disciplinary proceedings will be taken against any party found to be involved in such actions, it added.

No further details of the investigation were available and the identities of those involved remain confidential under a publication ban.

(Reporting by Steven Scheer; editing by Mark Heinrich)