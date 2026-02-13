Rome cuts down ageing pines along avenue leading to Colosseum

ROME, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Rome started cutting down ageing umbrella pines flanking the ancient Roman Forum on Friday after tests found a dozen were at risk of collapse.

Three large trees have fallen along the ceremonial avenue that links the Colosseum with Piazza Venezia since early January, slightly injuring three people.

The pines provide welcome shade during the summer months, but they have grown increasingly fragile, partly because of climate change with the weather in Rome marked by alternating periods of extreme heat and intense rainfall.

Authorities closed the panoramic road which is often packed with tourists, and convened a technical committee to investigate the problem.

It said in a statement on Friday that 12 of the first 36 trees tested in the vicinity of the forum were unstable, while 24 were either considered secure or required further checks.

The area has 54 historic pines, many believed to be around 120 years old.

The Rome statement said officials hoped to partially reopen the avenue to pedestrians from Monday, while additional tests continue on the remaining trees.

“The removed pines will be replaced with specimens of the same species, of suitable size and age,” the statement said.

Besides suffering from extreme weather, many pines which used to dot Rome have succumbed in recent years to an invasion of the Pine Tortoise Scale parasite.

City officials estimated two years ago that up to 80% of its 60,000 pines were infested and launched a programme to try to counter the deadly pest.

