Russia pushes back hard against prospect of US-built nuclear plant in Armenia

MOSCOW, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Senior Russian officials have challenged the viability of U.S. proposals to build a nuclear power plant in Armenia, in a sign of Moscow’s concern about the risk of losing a lucrative energy deal in a country it sees as part of its sphere of influence.

U.S. Vice President JD Vance, on a visit to Armenia this week, signed an agreement that could pave the way for the plant’s construction and open what Vance called “a new chapter in the deepening partnership between Armenia and the United States”.

Sergei Shoigu, secretary of Russia’s Security Council, said on Friday that Soviet technology had enabled Armenia’s existing nuclear plant to withstand a devastating 1988 earthquake. He said the U.S. plan raised safety concerns.

“Armenia, as we know, is a seismically active region,” state news agency RIA quoted Shoigu as saying.

“If the construction of small reactors using American technology in Armenia moves into the practical phase, we, like all other states in the region, and the people of Armenia itself, will be forced to consider these new nuclear safety risks.”

RUSSIA AND U.S. TUSSLE FOR INFLUENCE

Long heavily dependent on Russia and Iran for its energy supplies, Armenia is now reviewing proposals from U.S., Russian, Chinese, French and South Korean companies to construct a new nuclear reactor to replace its sole, ageing Russian-built nuclear power plant, Metsamor.

The selection of a U.S. proposal would deal a blow to Russia, whose state corporation Rosatom is a leader in building nuclear power plants. It says it currently has an order portfolio totalling 41 nuclear units in 11 countries.

At least three senior Russian officials have weighed in on the issue this week. Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin told Izvestia newspaper that Rosatom could move ahead very quickly in Armenia on attractive financial terms.

On Thursday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters that the U.S. was offering Armenia untested designs that were likely to exceed cost estimates.

Russia is a traditional ally of Armenia but relations have frayed in recent years. Vance’s trip to Armenia and neighbouring Azerbaijan highlights efforts to strengthen U.S. influence at Russia’s expense in the South Caucasus, which was once part of the Soviet Union.

(Reporting by Reuters; Writing by Mark TrevelyanEditing by Andrew Osborn and Aidan Lewis)