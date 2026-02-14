Hariri signals Future Movement’s return to Lebanon elections

BEIRUT, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Former Lebanese Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri, one of the country’s best-known politicians, indicated on Saturday that his party would contest upcoming elections, four years after he stepped back from public office.

In a speech marking the 21st anniversary of the assassination of his father Rafik, who was also prime minister, Saad told supporters in Beirut that others would “hear our voice, and count our votes” when elections take place.

It was unclear whether Hariri plans to run himself, although his popularity amongst Lebanon’s Sunni Muslims remains strong. Huge masses gathered in Beirut’s Martyrs Square waving his party’s flag and chanting his name. “You’re not a few, and you never were,” Hariri told his supporters.

Lebanese parliament speaker Nabih Berri said on Friday that elections will be held as scheduled on May 10, despite calls from some politicians to postpone the vote, due in part to security concerns in southern Lebanon, where Israel has carried out air strikes targeting militant group Hezbollah.

Hariri, a three-time former premier, stepped back from politics in 2022 and blocked his Future Movement from running in a parliamentary vote that year, citing reasons including Iran’s influence in the country - an indirect reference to Hezbollah.

The Shi’ite Muslim Hezbollah had played a growing role in Lebanon’s internal politics, but was severely weakened after a 2024 conflict with Israel. It is now under U.S.-backed pressure to disarm since a ceasefire in late 2024.

Before stepping back from politics, Hariri led one of parliament’s biggest factions after inheriting his father’s mantle.

His Future Movement’s absence from Lebanon’s 2022 parliamentary election resulted in fractured Sunni Muslim representation in parliament, where seats are divided according to a sectarian quota system.

