Australia rules out repatriating citizens from Syrian camp

SYDNEY, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Tuesday his government would not repatriate Australians living in a Syrian camp that holds families of suspected Islamic State militants.

“We have a very firm view that we won’t be providing assistance or repatriation,” Albanese told ABC News.

Thirty-four Australians released on Monday from a camp in northern Syria were returned to the detention centre due to “technical reasons,” two sources told Reuters.

