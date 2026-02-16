https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/02/16/australia-rules-out-repatriating-citizens-from-syrian-camp

Australia rules out repatriating citizens from Syrian camp

L’Australia esclude il rimpatrio di cittadini dal campo siriano

Members of Australian families believed to be linked to the Islamic State militants leave Roj camp near Derik, Syria February 16, 2026. The families later returned to the detention center due to “technical reasons,” two sources told Reuters. REUTERS/Orhan (Reuters)

SYDNEY, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Tuesday his government would not repatriate Australians living in a Syrian camp that holds families of suspected Islamic State militants.

“We have a very firm view that we won’t be providing assistance or repatriation,” Albanese told ABC News.

Thirty-four Australians released on Monday from a camp in northern Syria were returned to the detention centre due to “technical reasons,” two sources told Reuters.

