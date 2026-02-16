https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/02/16/austria-files-charges-against-suspect-over-planned-2024-taylor-swift-attack

Austria files charges against suspect over planned 2024 Taylor Swift attack

L’Austria denuncia un sospetto per l’attacco a Taylor Swift previsto per il 2024

Reuters
16.2.2026
General view shows outside of Happel stadium after Taylor Swift’s three concerts this week were canceled after the government confirmed a planned attack at the stadium in Vienna, Austria, August 8, 2024. REUTERS/Elisabeth Mandl (Reuters)

VIENNA, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Austrian prosecutors have filed terrorism-related and other charges against a now 21-year-old suspect arrested shortly before a 2024 Taylor Swift concert in Vienna that they said he planned to carry out an Islamist militant attack against.

The Vienna prosecutors’ office planned to bring a criminal case against the unnamed suspect, whom Austrian media have identified as Beran A, accusing him of producing a small amount of the explosive triacetone triperoxide and attempting to purchase weapons illegally, it said in a statement on Monday.

Beran A’s lawyer was not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Alex Richardson)

