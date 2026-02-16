Factbox-China’s Lunar New Year travel rush is world’s biggest annual migration

BEIJING, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Hundreds of millions of people criss-cross China during Lunar New Year holidays each year to reunite with families in their hometowns or for sight-seeing in an extended festive period, making it the world’s largest annual human migration.

The Lunar New Year travel rush, or “Chunyun” in Chinese, is often seen as a barometer for the country’s economic health and a pressure test of its vast transport system.

HOW LONG IS IT?

This year’s Lunar New Year travel rush kicked off on Feb. 2 and will run for 40 days.

The official Spring Festival public holidays, as the new year celebrations are known, will run from Feb. 15 to 23.

HOW MANY TRIPS ARE EXPECTED?

Officials expect a record 9.5 billion domestic trips during the 40-day period, up from about 9.02 billion last year.

Such annual official tallies have jumped since the transport ministry revamped the category before the Lunar New Year in 2023 to include road trips on major national expressways.

HOW ARE PEOPLE TRAVELLING?

By February 10, China’s railways had carried 1.01 billion passengers since the rush began on February 2. Flights in the first week reached 16.32 million by February 8, of a total of 95 million expected during the entire 40-day period.

WHAT ARE THE MOST POPULAR DESTINATIONS?

China’s top travel agencies say international travel is on the rise this year, with the holiday extended by a day to a total of nine days.

Domestic demand has divided between destinations with a tropical vibe, such as the southern island province of Hainan and the northeastern snow sports mecca of Changbai Mountain.

Internationally, summery destinations, such as Thailand and Australia are on the rise, with Russia becoming a new entrant in the ranks after it freed Chinese tourists to travel without visas in December 2025.

Demand for perennial favourite Japan has dwindled sharply this year amid strained ties.

WHAT IS DIFFERENT THIS YEAR?

The rush gains momentum as China extended the official Spring Festival break by a day.

It also widened its visa-free entry policy to more than 45 countries, making visitors from many European nations, along with those from Australia, New Zealand and more, eligible for stays of up to 30 days.

(Reporting by Casey Hall; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)