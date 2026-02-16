https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/02/16/guthrie-family-not-suspects-in-arizona-kidnapping-sheriff-says

Guthrie family not suspects in Arizona kidnapping, sheriff says

Lo sceriffo dice che la famiglia Guthrie non è sospettata per il rapimento in Arizona

Reuters
16.2.2026
A banner with a growing collection of well-wishes from supporters reads “bring her home” (not pictured) and shows a photo of Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of U.S. journalist and television host Savannah Guthrie, who disappeared from her home nearly (Reuters)

By Herbert Villarraga and Hannah Lang

TUCSON, Arizona, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Nancy Guthrie’s family has been cleared as possible suspects in her abduction, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said on Monday, as the case involving the mother of “Today” show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie entered its third week.

Guthrie’s family, which includes “all siblings and spouses,” has been cooperative and gracious as authorities investigate the kidnapping, Nanos said.  

“To suggest otherwise is not only wrong, it is cruel,” he said in a statement. “The Guthrie family are victims plain and simple.”

Investigators on Sunday said they had obtained a DNA sample from a glove that was found near 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie’s Arizona home and appears to match the pair worn by a masked prowler seen in doorbell camera footage before she was abducted two weeks ago. 

Nancy Guthrie was last seen on January 31 when family dropped her off at her home near Tucson after she had dined with them, and relatives reported her missing the following day, authorities have said.

(Reporting by Herbert Villarraga in Tucson, Arizona and Hannah Lang in New York; editing by Scott Malone)

