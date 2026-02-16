Imran Khan’s sons fear for his health, seek visas to visit him in Pakistan

By Catarina Demony and Ariba Shahid

LONDON, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Imran Khan’s sons say they fear for their father’s deteriorating health in a Pakistani jail and are seeking permission to visit the former prime minister, urging authorities to grant access after more than two years apart.

Khan’s lawyer told Pakistan’s Supreme Court last week that the ex-cricketer had lost significant vision in his right eye while in custody. A medical board said on Monday the swelling had reduced after treatment and his vision had improved.

Speaking to Reuters in London, where they are based, Khan’s sons, Kasim and Sulaiman, 26 and 29, said they were uncertain about the medical report. They spoke to their father on Thursday for the first time since September.

They said their father usually avoids discussing his health, but during the call he expressed frustration, saying he had been denied treatment for his eye for a few months.

“It’s hard not to feel low at times because we’ve been away from him so long,” Kasim said of his father, whom he and his brother call ‘Abba’, adding that he should be moved to a proper medical facility and have access to his private doctors.

Authorities say medical procedures are under way and reject opposition claims of neglect. The Supreme Court has sought details of his treatment.

JAILED SINCE AUGUST 2023

Khan, 73, has been jailed since August 2023 after convictions he and his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party call politically motivated.

Since his 2022 ouster in a no-confidence vote, he has faced multiple cases, including over state gifts and an unlawful marriage. Some convictions have been suspended or overturned, with appeals pending. He denies wrongdoing.

Kasim and Sulaiman were raised in Britain after Khan’s divorce from their mother, British socialite and filmmaker Jemima Goldsmith. They have not seen their father since November 2022 after he survived an assassination attempt. They said they applied for visas last month but have yet to receive a response.

“Maybe the establishment is worried that if we go and see him it would create more noise, and just more attention to his situation,” Sulaiman said, when asked why there could be a delay.

The Pakistani embassy in London and Pakistan’s foreign ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Kasim said their immediate concern was his health, but there were other pressing issues, including “his freedom, abiding by correct human rights processes and also the rule of law and just ensuring that he’s allowed a proper, fair trial”.

Broadcast outlets have been restricted from airing Khan’s name and speeches or even showing his image. Only a single court photograph has been publicly available since his imprisonment.

PTI swept to power in 2018 and retains a large support base across key provinces.

For four days, PTI supporters have blocked major highways linking Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to Punjab, stranding thousands of vehicles and affecting fuel and food supplies in some areas.

Asked if they had a message for Khan’s supporters, Kasim asked them to “keep faith and keep fighting”, adding: “It’s the same kind of message we’re trying to hold on to.”

(Reporting by Catarina Demony in London and Ariba Shahid in Karachi; Additional reporting by Mubasher Bukhari in Lahore;Editing by Ros Russell)