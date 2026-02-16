https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/02/16/italy-says-it-stands-ready-to-train-police-in-gaza

Italy says it stands ready to train police in Gaza

L’Italia si dice pronta ad addestrare la polizia a Gaza

Reuters
16.2.2026
Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs Antonio Tajani speaks to the media after visiting Gemelli hospital with Palestinian Foreign Minister Varsen Aghabekian Shahin (not pictured), in Rome, Italy, September 1, 2025. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane (Reuters)

ROME, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Italy stands ready to help train police forces in Gaza and elsewhere in the Palestinian territories, its foreign minister said on Monday, as Rome aims to play a role in stabilizing the Middle East.

“We are ready to train a new Gaza police force, and we are also ready to train a Palestinian police force,” Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani told a news conference in Rome.

He confirmed that Rome was ready to participate as an observer in U.S. President Donald Trump’s Board of Peace initiative, and Italy had been invited to attend a meeting of the group this week in Washington.

(Reporting by Angelo Amante, editing by Gavin Jones)

Scrivici per correzioni o suggerimenti: posta@internazionale.it

Da non perdere

Ucraina Sui banchi sotto occupazione Stas Kozliuk, Agnieszka Lichnerowicz
In copertina Il potere del denaro Will Dunn
Canzoni Come guardare una cattedrale Claudia Durastanti
Abbonati a Internazionale per leggere l’articolo.
Gli abbonati hanno accesso a tutti gli articoli, i video e i reportage pubblicati sul sito.
Abbonati