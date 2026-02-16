https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/02/16/kremlin-says-it-strongly-rejects-european-accusations-it-poisoned-navalny-with-dart-frog-toxin

Kremlin says it strongly rejects European accusations it poisoned Navalny with dart frog toxin

Il Cremlino respinge con forza le accuse europee di aver avvelenato Navalny con la tossina della rana dardo

Reuters
16.2.2026
A person lays flowers at the grave of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny while marking the first anniversary of his death at a cemetery in Moscow, Russia, February 16, 2025. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina (Reuters)

MOSCOW, Feb 16 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Monday that it strongly rejected accusations from five European countries that the Russian state had killed late Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny using toxin from poison dart frogs.

Five European allies on Saturday accused Moscow of murdering Navalny with the exotic poison while he was held in an Arctic penal colony two years ago.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday that Moscow took a very negative view of what he said were false accusations.

“Naturally, we do not accept such accusations. We disagree with them. We consider them biased and unfounded. And, in fact, we strongly reject them,” said Peskov.

(Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova; Writing by Anastasia TeterevlevaEditing by Andrew Osborn)

Scrivici per correzioni o suggerimenti: posta@internazionale.it

Da non perdere

Ucraina Sui banchi sotto occupazione Stas Kozliuk, Agnieszka Lichnerowicz
In copertina Il potere del denaro Will Dunn
Canzoni Come guardare una cattedrale Claudia Durastanti
Abbonati a Internazionale per leggere l’articolo.
Gli abbonati hanno accesso a tutti gli articoli, i video e i reportage pubblicati sul sito.
Abbonati