Trump’s new ambassador Bozell arrives in South Africa amid strained ties

By Nellie Peyton

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 16 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump’s pick for ambassador to South Africa, conservative activist and writer Leo Brent Bozell III, has arrived in the country where he will seek to improve fraught ties between the two states.

An embassy official told Reuters on Monday that Bozell had arrived. He is expected to present his credentials to President Cyril Ramaphosa before officially taking up his post.

Relations between Washington and Pretoria have deteriorated in the last year as Trump has accused South Africa of persecuting its white minority, criticised its ties with Russia and China, imposed steep tariffs on its exports and cut all aid.

South Africa has not had an ambassador in Washington since the Trump administration expelled its last one, Ebrahim Rasool.

TENSIONS OVER ISRAEL AND WHITE REFUGEES

Bozell said in his Senate confirmation hearing in October that he would approach his ambassadorship “with respect for the South African people”, and that he saw “real opportunity for a lasting partnership” despite areas of disagreement.

Bozell said his priorities would include pressing South Africa to end its genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice, advancing Trump’s refugee programme for white South Africans, and promoting business interests.

The first objective could heighten tensions with South Africa’s government, which regards support for Palestinian rights as a core element of its foreign policy.

Israel has denied accusations of genocide over its military campaign in Gaza and says South Africa’s case is unfounded.

While Pretoria strongly rejects claims that its white minority is persecuted, it has said it will not interfere with the U.S. refugee programme.

PAST POSITIONS ON SOUTH AFRICA QUESTIONED

Bozell began his political career at the National Conservative Political Action Committee, where in the 1980s he opposed U.S. engagement with the African National Congress (ANC) as it fought to end white minority rule.

He told the Senate hearing his stance at the time was due to the fact that the ANC was aligned with the Soviet Union, an enemy of the United States. Nevertheless, he said he had deep respect for South Africa’s first post-apartheid president and former ANC leader, Nelson Mandela.

Bozell founded the Media Research Center, a conservative watchdog group, and ForAmerica, a right-wing advocacy organisation.

(Reporting by Nellie Peyton; editing by Andrei Khalip)