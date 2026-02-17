Historic Sannazaro theatre in Italy’s Naples destroyed in blaze

NAPLES, Italy, Feb 17 (Reuters) - A fire gutted the interior of the historic wood-framed Teatro Sannazaro in a wealthy neighbourhood of the Italian city of Naples on Tuesday, officials said.

The fire is believed to have started in an apartment block in the Chiaia district, but spread rapidly to the nearby 19th-century theatre, bringing its domed roof crashing to the ground and devastating the plush stalls and tiers of gilded boxes.

“Very little of the theatre remains,” Naples fire commander Giuseppe Paduano told reporters. “Inside there are still some small hotspots that we will extinguish shortly. As for the causes, it’s still too early to say.”

Naples Mayor Gaetano Manfredi said initial indications suggested the blaze had started accidentally.

‘DEEP WOUND’ TO HISTORY AND CULTURE OF NAPLES

Residents said choking smoke had cloaked the neighbourhood from dawn and 22 families had to be evacuated from surrounding buildings. Four people were taken to hospital after inhaling smoke, but there were no reports of deaths or serious injury.

Manfredi, arriving at the scene, called the loss of the theatre “a great sorrow” and “a deep wound” to the city’s history and culture.

The theatre opened in 1847 and has hosted many of Italy’s most famous actors and playwrights. Its current programme mixes classical musical recitals with visiting stage productions.

“We will do everything we can to help the owners rebuild,” he said, adding that the central government would also contribute to the reconstruction.

Three decades ago, fire destroyed Venice’s famed Fenice opera house. It reopened in 2003 after a major rebuilding effort.

In 1991 the Teatro Petruzzelli in the southern city of Bari was also destroyed in a blaze. It only reopened in 2009.

Both those fires were caused by arson.

