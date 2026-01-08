https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/01/08/brazil-s-justice-minister-lewandowski-resigns

Brazil’s Justice Minister Lewandowski resigns

Si dimette il ministro della Giustizia brasiliano Lewandowski

Reuters
8.1.2026
Brazil’s Minister of Justice Ricardo Lewandowski attends a press conference after Brazil’s federal police and tax revenue service launched on Thursday operations targeting money laundering and fraud schemes linked to organized crime in the fuel sector, in (Reuters)

BRASILIA, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Justice Minister Ricardo Lewandowski resigned from his role, a letter released by the ministry showed on Thursday.

Lewandowski attributed his decision to personal and family matters, according to the letter, which was addressed to President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. A former Supreme Court justice, Lewandowski served in Lula’s cabinet for nearly two years.

Reuters reported on Tuesday, citing sources, that Lewandowski had told advisors and the Presidential Palace that he would leave the role.

