Number of prisoners released in Venezuela rises to 18, rights groups say

MEXICO CITY, Jan 10 (Reuters) - The number of prisoners released in Venezuela has risen to 18, human rights groups said on Saturday morning.

Nine released prisoners had been confirmed as of Friday afternoon.

Venezuela has started releasing high-profile prisoners, including opposition figures, in an effort to appease the Trump administration.

On Friday, U.S. President Donald Trump said the release of political prisoners in Venezuela was a sign of “seeking peace” and that he had canceled a planned second wave of attacks against the country.

