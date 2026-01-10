https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/01/10/number-of-prisoners-released-in-venezuela-rises-to-18-rights-groups-say

Number of prisoners released in Venezuela rises to 18, rights groups say

Il numero di prigionieri rilasciati in Venezuela sale a 18, dicono i gruppi per i diritti

Reuters
10.1.2026
Family members of detainees shelter from the rain outside the El Rodeo jail, after National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez announced that a number of foreign and Venezuelan prisoners will be released, in El Rodeo, Miranda state, Venezuela January 10, 2 (Reuters)

MEXICO CITY, Jan 10 (Reuters) - The number of prisoners released in Venezuela has risen to 18, human rights groups said on Saturday morning.

Nine released prisoners had been confirmed as of Friday afternoon.

Venezuela has started releasing high-profile prisoners, including opposition figures, in an effort to appease the Trump administration.

On Friday, U.S. President Donald Trump said the release of political prisoners in Venezuela was a sign of “seeking peace” and that he had canceled a planned second wave of attacks against the country. 

(Reporting by Emily GreenEditing by Rod Nickel)

Scrivici per correzioni o suggerimenti: posta@internazionale.it

Da non perdere

podcast Nel nido dei serpenti
Danimarca La Groenlandia non vuole farsi prendere dal panico Michael Jarlner
Crisi climatica Come ridurre le emissioni dei trasporti aerei Gabriele Crescente
Abbonati a Internazionale per leggere l’articolo.
Gli abbonati hanno accesso a tutti gli articoli, i video e i reportage pubblicati sul sito.
Abbonati