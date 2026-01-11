https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/01/11/china-voices-support-for-somalia-after-top-diplomat-postpones-visit

China voices support for Somalia after top diplomat postpones visit

La Cina sostiene la Somalia dopo il rinvio della visita di un diplomatico di alto livello

Reuters
11.1.2026
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi delivers his speech at the opening ceremony of the Lanting Forum in Beijing, China, October 27, 2025. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo (Reuters)

BEIJING, Jan 11 (Reuters) - China’s foreign minister said Beijing supported Somalia in safeguarding its sovereignty and territorial integrity in a phone call on Sunday with his Somali counterpart, a Chinese ministry statement said.

Foreign Minister Wang Yi held the phone call during his visit to Africa, and said China opposed Somaliland’s “collusion with Taiwan authorities to seek independence,” referring in the statement to Somalia’s breakaway region.

Somalia was scheduled to be part of the Chinese diplomat’s annual New Year tour of Africa, which also includes Ethiopia, Tanzania and Lesotho, but the visit to the East African nation was postponed due to what the Chinese embassy said was a “schedule change”.

(Reporting by Yukun Zhang and Antoni Slodkowski;Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

Scrivici per correzioni o suggerimenti: posta@internazionale.it

Da non perdere

podcast Nel nido dei serpenti
Danimarca La Groenlandia non vuole farsi prendere dal panico Michael Jarlner
Crisi climatica Come ridurre le emissioni dei trasporti aerei Gabriele Crescente
Abbonati a Internazionale per leggere l’articolo.
Gli abbonati hanno accesso a tutti gli articoli, i video e i reportage pubblicati sul sito.
Abbonati