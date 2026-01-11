China voices support for Somalia after top diplomat postpones visit

BEIJING, Jan 11 (Reuters) - China’s foreign minister said Beijing supported Somalia in safeguarding its sovereignty and territorial integrity in a phone call on Sunday with his Somali counterpart, a Chinese ministry statement said.

Foreign Minister Wang Yi held the phone call during his visit to Africa, and said China opposed Somaliland’s “collusion with Taiwan authorities to seek independence,” referring in the statement to Somalia’s breakaway region.

Somalia was scheduled to be part of the Chinese diplomat’s annual New Year tour of Africa, which also includes Ethiopia, Tanzania and Lesotho, but the visit to the East African nation was postponed due to what the Chinese embassy said was a “schedule change”.

