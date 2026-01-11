https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/01/11/israel-on-high-alert-for-possibility-of-us-intervention-in-iran-sources-say

Israel on high alert for possibility of US intervention in Iran, sources say

Israele è in stato di massima allerta per la possibilità di un intervento degli Stati Uniti in Iran, dicono le fonti

Reuters
11.1.2026
A general view shows Tel Aviv’s skyline, in Israel, June 24, 2025. REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura (Reuters)

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Israel is on high alert for the possibility of any U.S. intervention in Iran as authorities there confront the biggest anti-government protests in years, according to three Israeli sources with knowledge of the matter.

President Donald Trump has repeatedly threatened to intervene in recent days and warned Iran’s rulers against using force against demonstrators. On Saturday, Trump said the U.S. stands “ready to help”.

The sources, who were present for Israeli security consultations over the weekend, did not elaborate on what Israel’s high-alert footing meant in practice. Israel and Iran fought a 12-day war in June.

In a phone call on Saturday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio discussed the possibility of U.S. intervention in Iran, according to an Israeli source who was present for the conversation. A U.S. official confirmed the two men spoke but did not say what topics they discussed.

(Reporting by Rami Ayyub; Editing by William Mallard)

